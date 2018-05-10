Kongregate has built a big business over the years as a web, mobile, and PC game publisher. And now it is adding a new office in Montreal.

That tells you that the Canadians are doing a good job picking off the American game companies as they are expanding overseas or moving their jobs to low-cost regions. I wouldn’t call it an exodus of game companies to Canada, but there’s no questions that the game industry has gone global.

San Francisco-based Kongregate is hiring for Montreal positions such as senior marketing manager, product manager, and publishing producer.

Kongregate joins many other major game publishers in Montreal, but the company said it sees a special collaboration opportunity with the vibrant indie game development community. Indie developers have been and continue to be a big part of Kongregate’s brand and history, and Montreal is flourishing with the talent and projects Kongregate sees as innovative and valuable.

The new office will also bring Kongregate closer to several long-time collaborators, including Juicy Beast, the award-winning indie development team behind the Burrito Bison franchise, the most recent of which, Burrito Bison: Launcha Libre, was published by Kongregate.

“Montreal has become a hotspot for game development with a strong and diverse talent pool,” said Emily Greer, CEO of Kongregate, in a statemen. “Expanding our resources and time zones allows us as a company to be closer to our Canadian and European partners.”

In an email, Greer said, “In regards to cost considerations, we are attracted by the combination of costs and cost of living in Montreal, which is more sustainable for both us and employees than San Francisco. We’re also growing our Portland, Chicago, and San Diego offices.”

The opening of Kongregate’s Montreal office brings the company’s location count to five major facilities, with its headquarters based in San Francisco and offices in Portland, San Diego, and Chicago. Kongregate.com has more than 100,000 games played by tens of millions of gamers per month. Kongregate has 125 employees, and it will have five to 10 in Montreal at the outset.