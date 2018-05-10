Stealth Security recognized for being innovative, impactful, and intriguing in application and data security

Stealth Security, an innovator in the web application security space, has been recognized in Gartner’s recent report “Cool Vendors in Application and Data Security.”

The report notes that, “Security and risk management (SRM) leaders responsible for application and data security face numerous gaps in their security strategies when relying on traditional security models alone (see “Application and Data Security Primer, 2018″). The consequence of this overreliance is that leaders are left without a proper assessment of the internal and external risks they face. Gartner has observed that SRM leaders focus too much and spend too much on traditional infrastructure defenses, such as firewalls and signature-based prevention mechanisms.”

“We’re obviously delighted that Gartner has named us a Cool Vendor and recognized our value in helping organizations minimize their risk in preventing automated bot attacks that can compromise web applications, IoT devices, and mobile endpoints,” said Larry Link, President and CEO of Stealth Security. “Just as rewarding, we’re excited to see the rapidly growing number of retail and financial services customers reaping the benefits of our technology deployed in their networks. In many cases, their time to value can be measured in just hours.”

“What makes Stealth Security unique is that we’ve been able to develop an intelligent, easily-deployed software platform that combines machine learning with network and behavioral analysis to protect customers against the risks that the latest generation of automated attacks pose to their environment,” explained Shreyans Mehta, co-Founder and CTO at Stealth Security. “What makes us different from legacy approaches to the problem is that we don’t rely on client-side code injection, so application load times aren’t negatively affected. Similarly, it isn’t necessary to recompile mobile applications with additional security code, which can complicate the development process, increase the application footprint on devices, and degrade battery life.”

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, “Cool Vendors in Application and Data Security” Ayal Tirosh, Neil MacDonald, Jeremy D’Hoinne, Dale Gardner, Pete Shoard, Tricia Phillips, 4 May 2018.

About Stealth Security

Stealth Security applies real-time network analysis, machine learning, threat intelligence, and behavioral analytics to accurately detect and mitigate bot attacks without affecting legitimate user traffic. Unlike first-generation web application security products, the Stealth Security platform can be deployed modularly as part of an existing security stack. Protecting over 100 million accounts at Fortune 100 companies today, Stealth Security is headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by Shasta Ventures, along with a host of other prominent investors.

