May 10, 2018

Thrive Global, the behavior change media and technology company founded by Arianna Huffington in November 2016, has closed an extension of its Series B funding round with a group of new strategic partners, bringing the total raised to date to $43 million at a $121.5 million valuation. The Series B funding is focused on dramatically accelerating Thrive’s technology and product growth to scale its impact on ending the epidemic of stress and burnout to more people, more companies and more countries around the world.

“This extension is an amazing opportunity for Thrive Global to bring in some great strategic partners who deeply believe in our mission and are uniquely positioned to help us grow our business and accelerate the culture shift we are working on,” said Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global.

“After closing our Series B there was lots of interest in Thrive Global as they are pursuing a massive market opportunity while trying to make the world a better place,” said Somesh Dash, General Partner at IVP. “We were thrilled to bring in strategic partners to help accelerate Thrive’s vision to improve well-being in the global workforce.”

Among the new strategic investors participating in the extension are Kevin Durant, of the Golden State Warriors and his business partner Rich Kleiman; 49ers Enterprises, an investment affiliate of the San Francisco 49ers; Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Wndrco; Eric Roza, founder of Datalogix and SVP/GM of Oracle Data Cloud; Adrian Aoun, founder and CEO of Forward; Yash Sandesara, founder and managing director of 205 Capital; and Adam Miller, Cornerstone OnDemand founder and CEO.

“Thrive Global is helping shine a light on the importance of prioritizing personal health and well-being and we’re proud to support their mission,” said Kevin Durant. “As an athlete, I’ve learned that taking time to focus on well-being and getting my mindset right is essential to my performance.” Durant wrestled with his own social media addiction last year, which he opened up to Huffington about during Fortune’s third-annual Brainstorm Health conference.

“It’s easy to get so busy with life and work that we often fail to focus on our health and ignore our well-being and sleep,” said Rich Kleiman, co-founder and partner of The Durant Company. “Thrive Global is dedicated to changing that mentality by helping educate and remind people to take notice of their physical and mental condition and its connection to their performance. We’re excited to be a part of this movement.”

“While the sports industry is well-known for being fast paced and demanding, at the 49ers we embrace our responsibility to provide our employees with a healthy working environment,” said Paraag Marathe, President of 49ers Enterprises. “We are proud to invest in Thrive Global’s work to provide individuals and companies with quantifiable solutions to improve professional satisfaction, enabling them to maximize their well-being and productivity.”

“The work I’ve done in both talent management, as well as health and wellness, makes it clear to me that Thrive Global is addressing a critical gap in the management of the workforce-the health and well-being of every employee,” said Adam Miller, Cornerstone OnDemand founder and CEO. “I’m excited to support Arianna and the entire Thrive Global team in their efforts to bridge this gap.”

About Thrive Global

Founded and led by Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global is a behavior change media and technology company helping individuals, companies and communities improve their well-being and performance. Thrive Global is headquartered in New York and launched in the fall of 2016. For more information, visit www.thriveglobal.com.

