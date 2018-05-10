Southeast’s Rising Tech Stars Connect with Hundreds of Top National Investors, Partners and Customers to Raise Capital and Fuel Business Growth

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 10, 2018–

Venture Atlanta, the premier investor showcase in the Southeast, today announced it has opened its 2018 call for companies. The announcement is an invitation to the region’s top innovative tech companies to once again vie for the chance to take the stage in October, engage with key players in funding and the tech ecosystem and join the ranks of highly successful Venture Atlanta alumni. Venture Atlanta has been connecting companies to capital, customers and partners for over a decade with presenting companies having collectively raised over $2.5 billion and garnered over $14 billion in exits.

“This year we are focused on showcasing even more innovative companies throughout the Southeast, creating unique opportunities for them to jump into the spotlight, network and be discovered by top-tier investors,” said Paul Iaffaldano, managing director of BIP Capital and a Venture Atlanta board member. “Venture Atlanta has truly become a foundation of the tech ecosystem in a region that is experiencing a whole new wave of innovation and growth. Last year alone we witnessed dozens of companies funded as a result of the exposure and connections made at the conference.”

The two-day conference will take place October 16-17 at a new, larger venue, the Southern Exchange at 200 Peachtree in Atlanta, to accommodate a historically sold-out crowd. This year’s event features two opportunities for tech companies to step into the spotlight:

Venture Atlanta Presenting Company: This includes the opportunity to present on the main stage to over 900 attendees, including over 200 investors and hundreds of business leaders representing the entire technology ecosystem. Presenting companies also receive valuable coaching and training, opportunities to set up one-on-one meetings with local and national venture funds, marketing counsel and exposure and access to exclusive events.

Venture Atlanta Showcase Company: Part of a new, annual showcase event, Venture Atlanta will select over 30 earlier stage start-ups to be featured as Showcase Companies during the events’ cocktail party on October 16. These companies will receive a dedicated tabletop in the main networking hall and valuable face time with attendees in a relaxed, casual setting as well as marketing exposure.

Venture Atlanta has an impressive roster of alumni companies that have launched on its stage, including Acculynk (acquired by First Data), BitPay, Car360 (acquired by Carvana), ClearLeap (acquired by IBM), CloudSherpas (acquired by Accenture), Joulex (acquired by Cisco), Kabbage, Parkmobile, Razor Insights (acquired by Athena Health), Roadie, Rubicon, SalesLoft, Terminus, Silverpop (acquired by IBM) and many others.

How to Apply

Early-stage and high-growth technology companies located in Georgia or the expanded footprint of Texas to Washington, D.C., that are seeking to raise capital in the next 12 to 18 months are encouraged to apply. There are no fees to apply and chosen presenters will attend the conference free of charge. To be considered, visit https://www.ventureatlanta.org/companies/ to learn more and apply. All submissions must be received by Friday, August 3, 2018.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s premier venture conference, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country’s top-tier investors. Now in its 11th year as the region’s largest investor showcase with over 900 attendees, Venture Atlanta connects the best and brightest entrepreneurs with local and national venture capitalists, bankers, angel investors and others who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of three leading Georgia business organizations: Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org, join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter or visit our blog.

