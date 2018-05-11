Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown has received its first content update, and the German game publisher and engine maker says it’s “huge.”

The game is a multiplayer-only title in which two players search through swampy maps to find and kill demonic beasts — at the same time where a few other two-player human hunter teams are doing the same thing. I’ve played the game and it’s a tense and creepy showdown in the dark.

“Of course, this is just the beginning of what we will be adding throughout Early Access, and there is so much in store for the coming months,” the company said.

Crytek also posted a roadmap for future update plans. Among the changes are features that stop players from camping, or sitting in one place and waiting for enemies to expose themselves in the open.

“A lot of players have complained about campers. While we see camping as a valid strategy in the game, we don’t want it to be so easy as to ensure an auto-win. So in this update we’ve taken measures to balance out the situation,” Crytek said. “What we expect to make the biggest difference are the changes we’ve made to compound layouts, which we’ve tweaked extensively to provide more defensive cover and generally make camping more difficult.”

Crytek has also added “banishing rewards” to reduce camping.

“We wanted to incentivize the decision to take out the boss monster, instead of waiting for somebody else to do the dirty work,” Crytek said. “A completed banishing now fully restores your health and gives your Hunter additional health chunks (if your Hunter has room on their health bar). Additionally, killing, banishing, and extracting with at least one bounty token from a target now provides a post-mission bonus of 25 bounty.”

And there are changes to Hunter characters, movement, equipment load outs, and prices for buying new gear or health.

New weapons this patch include: the Nagant M1895 Deadeye (a pistol with a short scope), the Vetterli 71 Deadeye (a rifle with a short scope), the Winfield 1873 Marksman (a rifle with a medium scope), the Mosin-Nagant M1891 Sniper (a rifle with a long scope), the Sparks LRR Sniper (a rifle with a long scope), a Flash Bomb (delivers a blinding flashbang), a Poison Bomb (creates a cloud of poison gas which causes damage over time, similar to the spider’s poison attack), and a Spyglass.