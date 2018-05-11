While other games are leaking out, Sony’s own games chief spilled the beans on what the company will show at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Shawn Layden, chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, said in a PlayStation blogcast that the company won’t have a traditional E3 press conference and instead will focus on “exclusive looks and deep dives on four” titles: Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, Spider-Man, and The Last of Us Part II.

He also confirmed there will be “no new hardware announcements at E3” from PlayStation, and he said that Sony will also spotlight leading titles from third-party game publishers and independent developers. That sounds like a far different event than what the company has done in the past.

Layden said that Sony has a lot more info about Death Stranding, which is Hideo Kojima’s new game that has so far only been featured with maddeningly cryptic trailers.

Ghost of Tsushima will have a “deep dive” and Insomniac’s Spider-Man will get a “new drop” of information. And Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II will have “a full new scope and treatment to show progress on the game.”

As for the lack of new hardware, fans who were expecting the PlayStation 5 are going to be disappointed. The E3 media event will be broadcast on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and live.playstation.com.