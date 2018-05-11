Presented by IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud has emerged as the platform of choice for many businesses, helping smarter businesses transform their processes, assimilate new technologies and capabilities, and pivot quickly to new market opportunities.

At the same time, nearly 100 percent of Fortune 100 customers utilize VMware — which is exactly why IBM formed a strategic partnership with VMware, designed to help enterprises take better advantage of the cloud’s speed and economics.

The new agreement with VMware enables enterprise customers to easily extend their existing workloads, as they are, from their on-premises software-defined data center to the cloud. They use trusted tools and software on a VMware certified platform without capital expenses. And because IBM Cloud offers an entire suite of VMware products, they’re also able to leverage their current skill sets and make a seamless expansion to any of the 46+ IBM Cloud data centers globally.

And the partnership lets you extend your VMware footprint around the world on-demand and control it all with the same VMware management control panel your team already uses. Other benefits include:

Deploy an enterprise-class VMware environment in as little as a few hours with on-demand bare metal and virtual servers

A simple, consistent deployment model running VMware allows you to extend or replicate your on-premises compute, storage, and network environments

Experience complete control over applications using already established network, security, and compliance settings from your on-premises VMware environment

Consumption of VMware software with cost-effective CPU based pricing

