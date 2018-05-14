BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 14, 2018–

Augmenix, Inc. is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year’s American Urological Association meeting in San Francisco, California. Located at Booth 6251 Hall D, the company will be featuring their leading product, SpaceOAR® hydrogel, which is used in patients receiving radiation therapy for prostate cancer. Attendees of the AUA meeting are invited to visit the exhibit to learn about the latest developments that make SpaceOAR hydrogel the #1 rectal spacer for prostate cancer radiotherapy worldwide.

Highlights Include:

In booth presentations from Urology experts including Dr. Katsuto Shinohara, from University of California, San Francisco who will speak about the clinical benefits and procedural overview of SpaceOAR hydrogel. Dr. Evan Goldfischer from the Premier Medical Group and Clinical Assistant Professor of Urology at the New York Medical College will speak about integrating SpaceOAR hydrogel into office-based Urology practices. Mark Painter, CEO of PRS, LLC will present the recent positive developments in national reimbursement for the SpaceOAR hydrogel procedure.

Augmenix will also unveil its new customized hands-on simulators at the exhibit, designed to provide Urologists with the ability to perform the SpaceOAR procedure before using it with patients.

The company will also formally launch the Augmenix Spacing Academy, designed to provide the information, tools and on-site support to enable Urologists to experience consistent and optimal patient outcomes.

About SpaceOAR Hydrogel

In April 2015, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared SpaceOAR hydrogel. In a prospective, randomized, multi-center clinical trial in the United States, patients treated with SpaceOAR hydrogel prior to prostate cancer radiation treatment demonstrated bowel, urinary, and sexual benefits through three years median of follow-up. The study found that the patients who did not receive SpaceOAR hydrogel experienced a clinically significant decline in bowel, urinary, and sexual quality of life eight times more often than patients who received SpaceOAR hydrogel. (1,2)

Most recently, Augmenix announced that a Category 1 CPT® code (55874) was issued for SpaceOAR hydrogel, which became effective on January 1, 2018. SpaceOAR hydrogel is covered by six out of seven Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs), Geisinger Health Plan, Aetna, Inc., and military payer TRICARE.

About Augmenix, Inc.

Augmenix, Inc. is a privately held company based in the Boston area that focuses on the development and commercialization of radiation oncology products using its proprietary hydrogel technology. Focusing initially on protection during prostate radiation therapy, their next-generation products will address spacing and marking applications throughout the body to improve radiotherapy and interventional oncology procedure outcomes. SpaceOAR is a registered trademark of Augmenix, Inc. More information about Augmenix and the SpaceOAR hydrogel can be found at http://www.SpaceOAR.com.

Risks associated with the implantation of SpaceOAR hydrogel:

In addition to the risks associated with any medical procedure there are potential complications that may be associated with the use of the SpaceOAR System that include, but are not limited to: pain or discomfort associated with SpaceOAR hydrogel; needle penetration or injection of SpaceOAR hydrogel into the bladder, prostate, rectal wall, rectum or urethra; local inflammatory reactions; infection; injection of air, fluid or SpaceOAR hydrogel intravascularly; urinary retention; rectal mucosal damage, ulcers, necrosis; bleeding, constipation; and rectal urgency.

