HP unveiled new Envy and Elite personal computers and accessories, ranging from the world’s smallest business convertible to the widest curved all-in-one computer.

The Palo Alto, California-based computing giant is showing off a new line-up of premium laptops, desktops, and displays that are designed to blend both work and leisure.

The latest HP Elite 1000 and HP Envy brands are targeted at the 81 percent of people who say they work during their personal time and multi-task with personal activities while at work. The devices are designed to straddle work and play environments, which means they are functional but stylish.

The company has five new products in its HP Elite 1000 series. They include the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3, which HP says is the world’s smallest business convertible with a starting weight of 2.76 pounds and is just 15.8 millimeters thick. It has up to 18 hours of battery life and 4G Cat9 LTE connectivity. It is available in June for a starting price of $1,450. It has optional HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging, which stores the software system image in embedded memory. That enables recovery of data even if the hard drive is wiped and no network connection is available.

Image Credit: HP

Other models include the EliteBook x2 1013 G3, a 13-inch model with a detachable screen (June, $1,500); the EliteBook 1050 G1, a laptop with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics (May, $1,900); the EliteOne 1000 all-in-one desktop computer with a 34-inch curved screen (June, $1,280); and the EliteDisplay S14, a 14-inch USB-C portable display (July, $220).

“HP’s undisputeddesign and engineering leadership is delivering the ultimate combination of style, performance and versatility,” said Ron Coughlin, president of the Personal Systems group at HP, in a statement. “With the world’s smallest business convertible, the first detachable and tablet with an integrated privacy screen, the widest curved All-in-One, and other industry-leading innovations, our new Elite and Envy portfolios create unrivaled premium PC experiences.”

HP also unveiled a number of Envy models with the HP Command Center, which allows users to optimize a system’s performance, fan noise, and temperature with HP’s CoolSense technology. The Envy models include the HP Envy 13 laptop, with 8th Generation Intel quad-core processors, 14 hours of battery life, a fingerprint reader, and gold or silver colors. It is available in May for $1,000.

Image Credit: HP

The models also include the HP Envy x360 13, a 13-inch convertible with AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon Vega graphics (May, $760). It has up to 11 hours of battery life.

The Envy line-up also features the HP Envy x360 15 (May, $870), which has a touchscreen and pen, 12 hours and 45 minutes of battery life, and options for Intel Optane memory and a 4K display. The HP Envy 17 laptop is a “desktop replacement” with content creators in mind. It has a 17-inch display, with an option for a 4K screen. It is available in May for $1,050.

The HP Envy curved all-in-one is a desktop with a 34-inch curved screen (May $1,400). It has Amazon Alexa built into it. Lastly, the HP Envy Desktop (May, $800) has diamond-cut corners, 8th Generation Intel Core processors, options for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics, and options for Intel Optane memory.