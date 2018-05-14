Job hunting website Indeed has launched Indeed Assessments, a platform that helps employers automate the screening process so they can make faster, more informed candidate evaluations. The Austin, Texas-based company said this is a big step in democratizing hiring.

Indeed Assessments, born from Indeed’s acquisition of Interviewed in 2017, allows employers to screen candidates for skills specifically related to their open jobs rather than relying on just a resume, which helps reduce bias in the hiring process.

“Resumes are not enough — they offer just one dimension of a candidate’s experience and are time-consuming for hiring managers and recruiters to sift through,” said Raj Mukherjee, senior vice president of product at Indeed, in a statement. “Assessments also helps to democratize hiring by giving job seekers an equal opportunity to showcase their qualifications when applying for jobs so that they are able to find the right opportunities faster and easier.”

With Indeed Assessments, employers can screen candidates for skills related to a variety of roles and industries, including technology, sales, and customer service. All assessments have been designed by psychologists and can easily be added to an employer’s Indeed job posting or sent directly to candidates. Employers can choose from over 50 pre-built assessments or can custom-build their own to fit their individual hiring needs.

Assessments is currently available to U.S. employers to use for free in 2018 and can also be integrated with a number of Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS). Each month, more than 200 million people search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed.com.