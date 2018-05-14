To make it easier for users to assess how qualified they are for a job, LinkedIn today announced that it is launching a “How you Match” feature, as well as the option to apply for jobs with just one click. Both features will be rolled out to users globally this month.

LinkedIn users will first have to indicate their ideal job based on five criteria: skills, experience needed, industry, location, and education. On the recruiter side, LinkedIn’s algorithms will automatically scan job listings and evaluate them based on the criteria supplied. Then, whenever a user views a job posting on LinkedIn, they will be able to refer to an easily scannable list to see how the job aligns with their criteria.

“It can be really hard to parse through long, descriptive, text to understand the required qualifications for a job,” group product manager for LinkedIn Careers Vidya Chandra said in a briefing with reporters.

The one-click apply feature will be available for both mobile and desktop and will allow users who have uploaded their resumes and basic contact information to apply for a job instantly.

With more than 14 million active job postings on LinkedIn, it makes sense that the platform is constantly looking for ways to make applying for and hiring for those jobs faster and easier. To that end, LinkedIn competitorIndeed also feature today that helps automate the screening process on the employer side.

However, some of the qualities currently included in the “How you Match” criteria, such as location and education, are already fairly easy to spot on an application. The effectiveness of the tool will likely come down to how accurately it is able to assess whether the candidates’ skills are a good fit, which is a bit more subjective.

The recruiter view of “How you Match,” which will allow recruiters to easily see which candidates are a good fit for the job, won’t be available for another few months. The feature will be rolled out as part of a free upgrade for LinkedIn’s Job Slots users. One of the many paid features LinkedIn makes available to businesses, Job Slots ensures that a businesses’ job postings are shown to qualified applicants in their profile feed and under the “Jobs You Might Be Interested In” tab.

LinkedIn currently has more than 560 million members.