Blizzard Entertainment announced plans today to celebrate Overwatch‘s second anniversary, which starts May 22 and ends June 1. The event will add 50 new cosmetic items available in the team-based shooter’s loot boxes, a new deathmatch map, and a free weekend on May 25 to May 28. So if you haven’t played Overwatch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC yet, that’ll be your chance.

Overwatch released on May 24, 2016. It has become a huge hit for Blizzard, attracting over 35 million players. These seasonal events keep players engaged and encourage them to buy more loot boxes, which keeps Overwatch profitable for Blizzard long after its debut. That also helps keep Overwatch relevant as Blizzard continues to promote its major esports project, the Overwatch League.

If you log into Overwatch during the anniversary event, you’ll get a free Legendary Anniversary Loot Box. This will guarantee at least one legendary item, the highest rarity in the game. The celebration will also make seasonal cosmetics and gameplay modes from the year’s past events available again.

Petra is the new deathmatch map, the second Blizzard has made specifically for the mode. The anniversary event is also introducing Competitive Deathmatch, giving players a chance to earn a rating and climb ranks.

The new cosmetic items will include eight new Legendary skins and dance emotes for Doomfist, Moira, and Brigitte (Overwatch’s three newest characters).