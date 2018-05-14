After a week of Walmart leaks and Bethesda teases, Rage 2 is official. You can watch the announcement trailer above.

The video doesn’t reveal much. We don’t know Rage 2’s platforms or release date. But the trailer does promise a look at gameplay tomorrow.

The first Rage came out in 2011 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. The postapocalyptic shooter came from Id, a legendary studio known for huge first-person shooter franchises like Doom, Wolfenstein, and Quake. Although Rage garnered some excitement just by being a new shooter project from Id and received good reviews, it hasn’t left a lasting impression on the gaming world. An earlier attempt at Rage 2 suffered cancellation shortly after the release of the original.

Since 2011 and the release of the first Rage, Id created the superb 2016 reboot of Doom.

We first learned about Rage 2 after Walmart accidentally leaked a listing of games that included unannounced projects like Rage 2, Borderlands 3, and Gears of War 5. Bethesda soon began teasing the project on Twitter.