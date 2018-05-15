Fortnite is going offline in the early morning of Wednesday, May 16 as Epic does maintenance to prepare for its next update. The developer announced that the planned outage will begin at 4 a.m. Eastern time (1 a.m. Pacific). This update comes just as Epic finished the Infinity Gauntlet mode that brought Thanos, the villain from Avengers: Infinity War, into the game.

Epic Games has not released the patch notes for version 4.2 of its games. It will publish that changelog once it goes live. This is the second big update since the battle royale shooter hit Season Four on May 1. The studio is on a one-update-per-week schedule, which helps keep it fresh with its massive player base.

v4.2 is releasing tomorrow, May 16. Downtime begins at 4am ET (08:00 GMT). — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 15, 2018

Fortnite update 4.1 launched last week, and in addition to the Infinity Gauntlet event, it introduced changes to how its ever-collapsing circle (which defines the safe playing field) works, how people can party up with friends, and more. You can expect similar improvements in 4.2

Epic may also introduce another new mode to replace the race to the Avengers crossover, but it may also focus on some of its more vanilla modes for the next couple of weeks.

Fortnite has turned into one of the biggest games in the world, and its regular updates and improvements are critical to that success. As we get into the summer and then the busy fall quarter, a steady cadence of patches with new content will enable Epic’s shooter to compete with major new releases from blockbuster franchises like Call of Duty and Battlefield.

And come the gift-giving holidays, Fortnite could still dominate the gaming world even without the help of Thanos.