Gfycat has been a master of creating 2D animated GIFs, and now it is taking that content into virtual reality with 360Loop. The first example comes from Paramount Pictures’ new Tom Cruise movie, Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

Gfycat‘s new media format is like a GIF, the usually silly moving images associated with internet memes in the graphics interchange format. Only now you can view the short-form looping imagery in 360 degrees, or in a kind of VR immersive experience.

Gfycat’s userbase and web traffic has grown rapidly. The platform now has 180 million active users and over 500 million page views every month. The new product reflects Gfycat’s commitment to providing a wealth of short content experiences in the highest possible quality.

360Loop is a media format that puts the viewer at the center of the content, with the action wrapping around for a fully immersive experience. On desktop, the viewer can interact with a mouse to see more of the content around them. On mobile, the 360Loop uses the phone’s gyroscopes to allow the viewer to navigate the content.

The new format retains the qualities of a 2D GIF — short, silent, and endlessly looping — and augments it with the qualities of 360. This makes 360Loop distinctly different from 360 videos. While a video is a specific story with a beginning and end, the 360Loop is endlessly looping. To enable this, Gfycat created a new media element that allows the 360 content to be high quality and easily consumed. The technology advancement allows consumers to view and share 360 content even when sending messages in iMessage, for example.

“We’ve always dreamed of GIFs as immersive experiences in 360,” said Gfycat CEO Richard Rabbat, in a statement. “Now Gfycat’s 360Loop is powering these brand new experiences – you’re straight in the middle of the action. The interactive component brings an incredibly rich experience.”

For movie studios and filmmakers, Gfycat offers an alternative to the traditional movie trailer. Looking at a traditional trailer on a phone or desktop, without the immersive experience of the big screen, often does not do the movie justice. To reproduce the in-theater experience, Gfycat now makes the trailer content more immersive and interactive, putting the fan straight in the middle of the scene with motion and visual elements happening in front, behind, above, and below.

For its product launch of 360Loop, Gfycat has partnered with Paramount Pictures to distribute an exclusive series of Gfycat’s 360Loops for Mission: Impossible — Fallout. These action-packed, immersive clips give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the stunts in movie.

“Gfycat’s 360Loop is enabling new viewing experiences — you can watch a moment unfold over and over from multiple perspectives, with a unique experience every time,” said Ernestine Fu, board director at Gfycat and partner at Alsop Louie Partners, in a statement. “The behind-the-scenes 360 content from Mission: Impossible — Fallout showcases what 360Loop can accomplish. It’s powerful and punchy, and you feel like you’re really there with Tom Cruise.”

Starting today, fans can find six 360 experiences from Mission: Impossible — Fallout on Gfycat.