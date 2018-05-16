In places with fewer venture capitalists and a less established tech industry like the Midwest, I’ve often heard from venture capitalists that it can be difficult to get institutional investors off the sidelines and investing in local venture capital funds. They’re hesitant to invest in venture capital in general, and even more hesitant to invest in newer funds. One potential solution then is to create a fund of funds, that invests in other, more established venture capital funds. In Michigan, a fund of funds called Renaissance has become a well-known local entity.

The fund just recently closed its third fund, and counts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, AAA Michigan, and La-Z-boy among investors in the fund. To date, Renaissance has invested in 30 other venture capital funds, and those funds have invested in 39 different Michigan startups. Those 39 startups have raised a combined $1.3 billion, though not all of that money has come from VC firms Renaissance has invested in.

I asked Chris Rizik, the CEO and fund manager of Renaissance, a few questions to get a sense of what other cities can learn about whether a fund of funds is right for them.

“In addition to supporting the local venture capital community, we wanted to attract venture funds that hadn’t previously invested in Michigan, with the belief that if they came and looked, they would see great opportunities,” Rizik told me via email. To that end, Michigan hosts what they call “UnDemo Days” every year, where they invite 150-200 venture capitalists to meet with 50 top Michigan startups, for members of both groups to meet and see if they might be a good fit to work with one another. They also host “immersion days” for out-of-state venture capital firms, introducing them to the Michigan startup landscape through a few days’ worth of meetings.

As with most other startup initiatives, the follow-through is key — a fund of funds won’t necessarily ensure that the money raised goes back into the community. Fund managers have to make sure that they are consistently keeping in contact with out-of-stage venture capital funds, and keeping them up-to-date on what’s happening in their state.

