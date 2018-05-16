Street Fighter characters are about to rumble with the Power Rangers. Capcom, Saban Brands, Lionsgate, and nWay have partnered to put the Street Fighter characters in the May update for the Power Rangers: Legacy Wars mobile game.

Mobile games have become huge, accounting for half of the $137.8 billion worldwide game business, according to market researcher Newzoo.

In the Power Rangers: Legacy Wars mobile game, players will be able to add iconic fighters — including Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Akuma, Cammy, and M.Bison — to their existing lineups of fan favorite Rangers and villains from Saban Brands’ Power Rangers franchise. Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is available to download now in the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon Appstore.

nWay adapted the actual models, animations, combos and abilities from Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. Capcom Japan directly oversaw this effort by providing insight into adding faithful versions of the following characters and example move-sets into the game.

“This incredible Street Fighter and Power Rangers crossover shows how the competitive mobile gaming scene is thriving and attracting massive confidence from legendary video game companies and their passionate fan bases,” said Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay, in a statement. “Seeing Street Fighter characters duking it out with Power Rangers is truly new and magical. It’s never been done before and now we are making it happen in Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, proving the rising trend of competitive mobile gaming in the West.”

Available May 16: Ryu – Shoryuken, Hadoken and Tatsumaki Senpukyaku; Chun-Li – Spinning Bird Kick, Kikoken and Hyakuretsukyaku; and Guile – Sonic Boom, Flash Kick and Sonic Cross. Available May 19: Akuma – Gohadoken, Goshoryuken and Zanku Hadoken.

Cammy is being added to Power Rangers: Legacy Wars on June 1 along with longtime series villain M. Bison on June 15. Both characters’ move-sets will be announced later. Each of the new characters can be used for free while playing the limited time challenges. Players can also immediately and permanently unlock each Street Fighter character via in-app purchase starting at $5, or by opening in-game Morph Boxes and collecting character shards.

“The collaboration between Power Rangers and Street Fighter feels like a dream to me,” said Yoshinori Ono, executive producer at Capcom, in a statement. “The Rangers series that I also grew up watching as a kid have crossed overseas, became Power Rangers, and is now well received by all ages. I can’t contain my excitement just thinking about the idea of our Street Fighter characters moving about in that world.”

Saban’s Power Rangers franchise is the brainchild of Haim Saban, creator and producer of the original “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” hit series that launched in 1993.