Microsoft today released a new preview for PCs with Windows Security improvements. This build is from the RS5 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update the company plans to release later this year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released five major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, and April 2018 Update.

In a build released earlier this month, Microsoft renamed Windows Defender Security Center as Windows Security. I mentioned at the time that it’s certainly not rare for Microsoft to rename a feature, but it is rare for the company to make it simpler.

In any case, the Windows Security Center (WSC) service now requires antivirus products to run as a protected process. Products that do not will not appear in the Windows Security user interface. Furthermore, Windows Defender Antivirus will remain enabled side-by-side with these products.

You can disable this new behavior in Windows Insider builds for testing purposes. Create the following registry key and reboot the device (this key will stop being available in a future build):

HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Security Center\Feature

DisableAvCheck (DWORD) = 1

This desktop build also includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed the issue causing PCs to appear stuck at “Preparing to install…” somewhere between the 80%-100% in Windows Update when attempting to install a new build.

Fixed an issue where right-clicking to copy text in Microsoft Edge didn’t work in recent flights.

Fixed an issue with structuredquery.dll resulting some users experiencing a cyclical explorer.exe crash.

Fixed an issue resulting in the two-finger gesture to dismiss all notifications not working in the Action Center.

Fixed an issue resulting in the Korean IME sometimes entering duplicate characters when typing into text fields in certain websites in Microsoft Edge.

You can now refresh the Books pane in Microsoft Edge using a pull gesture.

When you pin books to Start from Microsoft Edge you will now see a live tile that cycles between the book cover and your current completion progress.

When printing PDFs from Microsoft Edge, you’ll find a new option to choose the scale of your print out (Actual size, or Fit to page).

Updated Timeline so that in addition to seeing the number of available tabs to restore associated with a particular Sets activity, you can now cycle through them.

Adjustments to improve the quality of audio when recording clips using the game bar (WIN+G).

Fixed an issue that could result in apps sometimes not fully maximizing to the top of the screen.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain devices not being able to wake from sleep in the last two flights (just showed a black screen).

When you hover over the leaf icon in Task Manager’s Status column, you will now see a tooltip describing what it means (this app is suspending processes to help improve system performance).

In addition to showing Bluetooth battery level in Settings for supported devices, you will now see a notification when one of those devices is low on battery.

If you’ve enabled WSL, you’ll now see an option to “Open Linux Shell here” when you Shift + Right-click on the whitespace of a File Explorer folder.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the RS5 branch from 17666 (made available to testers on May 3) to build 17672.

This build has 13 known issues:

After completing the Windows Mixed Reality First Run experience, OOBE is black. Motion Controllers are also not recognized in exclusive apps. If you need your Mixed Reality experience to be working it is advised you not take this build until these issues are fixed.

Narrator reads extra text when invoking Alt + Tab.

If you complete the setup for a Windows Mixed Reality headset on this build, the headset will remain black until it is unplugged and reconnected to the PC.

Dark theme in File Explorer and the Common File Dialog still needs work.

Insiders who use Remote Desktop, project their screen or have multiple monitors may experience explorer.exe hangs on this build. This issue can also lead to Microsoft Edge hangs.

ADDED: Please note that there is a known issue in this Windows Insider build that prevents the user from enabling Developer Mode through the For developers settings page. Unfortunately, this means that you will not be able to remotely deploy a UWP application to your PC or use Windows Device Portal on this build. There are no known workarounds at the moment. Please skip this flight if you rely on these features

Sets UX for Office Win32 desktop apps is not final. The experience will be refined over time based on feedback.

The top of some Win32 desktop app windows may appear slightly underneath the tab bar when created maximized. To work around the issue, restore and re-maximize the window.

Closing one tab may sometimes minimize the entire set.

Tiling and cascading windows, including features like “View Side by Side” in Word, will not work for inactive tabs.

The Office Visual Basic Editor window will currently be tabbed but is not intended to be in the future.

Opening an Office document while the same app has an existing document open may cause an unintended switch to the last active document. This will also happen when closing a sheet in Excel while other sheets remain open.

Local files or non-Microsoft cloud files will not be automatically restored, and no error message will be provided to alert the user to that fact.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.