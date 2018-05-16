Take-Two publishing label 2K Games has something new in the works that it just had to push into its fiscal 2020, which begins April 2019. In its latest earnings report, Take-Two chief executive Strauss Zelnick explained that this mystery game will need more time. If it is “highly anticipated,” as Zelnick claims it is, it’s possible this is Borderlands 3, a new BioShock, or something else.

If 2K never announced the game, how could it delay it? Well, the publisher previously included it as part of its fiscal 2019 guidance. Now that it is moving that project to the following financial-reporting period, it has to tell investors so they can make informed decisions.

Here’s how Zelnick explained the delay in its year-end financial report.

“The highly-anticipated title from one of 2K’s biggest franchises, which had been planned for release during the current fiscal year, is now planned for launch during fiscal 2020 to allow for additional development time,” reads Zelnick’s statement. “We remain as excited as ever about this title and expect it to enhance our results next fiscal year.”

Take-Two Interactive’s stock price was down 5 percent in after-hours trading due to the hit to its fiscal 2019 guidance. But once investors realized that the guidance was down due to a delay, the stock bounced back. It has now recovered and is flat from where it was prior to the close of the market at $112.88.

While 2K hasn’t said which game it has delayed, Borderlands 3 is a likely a candidate. Walmart Canada leaked the game as part of a batch of new products that would debut at E3 alongside others like Rage 2 from Bethesda Softworks. But then at the E3 judges week event that is happening now in Los Angeles, Borderlands developer Gearbox told journalists, including those from GamesBeat, that it wouldn’t have Borderlands 3 at this year’s E3 conference.

Take-Two Interactive will still have Red Dead Redemption 2 during its fiscal 2019 as well as the everlasting blockbuster Grand Theft Auto V, so it should continue to fare well through the next year.