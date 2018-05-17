Shutterstock is enlisting the help of IBM’s Watson AI technology to make it easier for marketers to find images, videos, and music tracks. The company announced today that its library of more than 200 million assets will become available in July through the Watson Content Hub, a cloud-based management system designed to aid in the creation of websites, apps, billboards, and more.

“The Shutterstock API exists to seamlessly integrate with the workflow of every marketer and business professional as they create campaigns and experiences for their customers,” Shutterstock founder and CEO Jon Oringer said in a press release. “Our goal is to enable anyone to access our high-quality content and innovative tools, from anywhere at any time. IBM, with its Watson Content Hub, is the ideal partner for us to deliver on this objective, given how their technical prowess and innovative products improve the creative workflow for marketers all over the world.”

When the integration goes live, new and existing Watson Content Hub customers will be able to sift through Shutterstock’s media libraries using IBM’s AI-powered search tool, which can learn users’ individual preferences over time. They’ll also gain access to the Shutterstock Editor, a suite of photo and video manipulation tools that includes a cropping tool with preset sizes for social media networks and emails, text and shape filters, and a custom logo generator.

“At the core of many successful campaigns is a powerful visual experience that resonates with the audience. But as a business’ content libraries continue to grow, finding that perfect image becomes a challenge,” Richard Hearn, chief revenue officer at IBM, said in a statement. “Now customers can use AI to quickly sift through Shutterstock’s library, which includes millions of professional quality content, and create and launch campaigns that resonate with their target audiences and move them to take action.”

Shutterstock joins an impressive roster of companies already using IBM’s Watson Content Hub, including Amadori Group, American Eagle Outfitters, Boots, Ermes, Moosejaw Mountaineering, Office Brands, Performance Bicycle, and REI.