We’re in full-throttle mode for Transform, our event focused on bleeding edge innovation for executives from the wider marketing and product development ecosystem. It will be held on August 21 & 22, just outside of San Francisco, at The Seminary at Strawberry in Mill Valley.

This flagship event, previously called MobileBeat, will focus on transformative technologies like AI and data analytics that are revolutionizing the tech marketing ecosystem and delivering results in customer acquisition, retention, and engagement. You don’t have to be a Fortune 500 company to leverage AI and sophisticated analytics in your marketing efforts: The technologies are here today for companies of all sizes to benefit and see exponential growth in revenue. We will share stories from Google, eBay, Target, Nordstrom, Booking.com, LinkedIn, Lyft, the New York Times, and more.

In addition to engaging case studies from brands, we’ll showcase some of the most disruptive emerging technology products and companies executives need to know about.

Transform is inviting director-and-above execs from the most innovative brands interested in leveraging AI and data analytics to drive real growth. VentureBeat events are known for the caliber of attendees who come together to share their experiences and learn from one another, while also providing an opportunity to match top technology vendors with brands looking to disrupt their industries.

See more about our themes here.

Want to be on stage at Transform?

We are looking to put a spotlight on companies busting down barriers with AI and showing demonstrable advances through innovative AI technologies.

We will feature 6 companies in each of the following categories:

Brands with traction

Service providers

New cool consumer-facing AI technology companies

If this sounds like you, let us know. If selected, you will get five minutes on stage to demonstrate how you are at the forefront of the AI wave. Apply here.

We’re expecting a sell-out event this year, so grab your ticket now. And if you purchase before June 15, you can get 30 percent off. Click here to register.