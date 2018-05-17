The May Xbox One update is rolling out to everyone right now. This patch brings a handful of new features and a number of improvements to Microsoft’s gaming console. The company has spent the last month testing its update, and now it is ready to give everyone support for a higher refresh rate, better button mapping, and easier video sharing.

Microsoft tries to update its Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X consoles once every month. This has enabled it to add a lot of cool new features and attempt to improve its interface. The May update is the last one before E3, which is always a time when Microsoft could reveal groundbreaking new features or major overhauls.

Here are the highlights from the May update:

Xbox Live users can now sign into their Discord accounts. This enables you to share what you’re playing with your friends on that PC and mobile communications platform. 120Hz video refresh rate: If you have a high refresh-rate monitor or television, the Xbox One can now support up to 120Hz. This means some games can now render faster than 60 frames per second on Xbox One.

If you have a high refresh-rate monitor or television, the Xbox One can now support up to 120Hz. This means some games can now render faster than 60 frames per second on Xbox One. Quick video trimming: If you capture a clip with Xbox One, you can now trim its length without having to open a separate app.

If you capture a clip with Xbox One, you can now trim its length without having to open a separate app. Improved Family settings: You now have a central hub to manage how your family members access content on the Xbox One.

You now have a central hub to manage how your family members access content on the Xbox One. New button commands: The “View” button, or the “Select” button if you’re nasty, can now rearrange items on the Home screen. It can also give you more capture options on the Guide screen.

Microsoft has more details about these upgrades and changes on its blog right here.