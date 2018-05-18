Look out, teachers and parents. Those kids who actually pay attention and don’t try to sneak in matches of Fortnite on their phones during class or dinner are about to get in on the action as well because they aren’t good kids — they’re just Android users. And Epic has revealed that is planning to launch its battle royale shooter for Google’s mobile operating system this summer.

People who own iOS devices have had access to Fortnite since March, and the game has already made more than $50 million on that platform. Epic has had so much success on mobile due in large part to offering the same experience on iOS that it does on consoles and PC. The game is so similar that it even supports cross-platform multiplayer where you can team up with friends who are using an Xbox One or PC. But up until this point, Google Pixel 2 owners and others in the Android ecosystem have had to sit out of the last-player-standing action.

“We are targeting this summer for the release,” reads an Epic blog post. “We know many of you are excited for this release, and we promise that when we have more information to share, you’ll hear it from us first.”

In addition to the Android release, Epic has also noted that it is improving the mobile version’s performance, adding an auto-run option, and introducing in-game voice chat.