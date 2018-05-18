Google Home smart speakers can now carry out touch-tone navigation during phone calls in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, a Google spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email today.

As Android Police first demonstrated, to use touch-tone navigation with your voice, just say “Press 1” or whatever number you want to choose. Numbers must be entered one at a time, so if you encounter a telephony system that requires entry of more than one number, touch-tone navigation with voice won’t be faster than just picking up your phone and doing it the old-fashioned way.

Phone calls first came to Google Home smart speakers last summer in the United States and Canada. Calls were extended to the U.K. in March.

Google Home calls can be made either by saying “OK Google call,” followed by the phone number you wish to call, or you can say things like “Call Target on Geary Boulevard” or “Call the nearest florist.”

A different sort of phone call with Google Assistant got people’s attention last week at the company’s I/O developer conference. Google debuted Duplex, an experimental conversational AI trained to sound human when making phone calls for appointments and reservations.

Other recent Google Assistant features recently announced include six new voices, the ability to deliver multiple commands in a single sentence (“Play music and turn off the lights”), and real-time analysis by Google Lens.

Google Home speakers are also coming to seven new countries and gaining support for more than 30 languages by the end of the year, company officials said.