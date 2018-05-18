Post-release downloadable content has become so commonplace in games that today’s digital stores need to support it. Now that the Oculus Go is in stores, Oculus has announced that it’s implementing standalone DLC in its Mobile Store for the Go and Samsung Gear VR, with Rift support “coming soon.”

DLC’s major benefit for Go and Rift developers will be the ability to start charging for additional characters, levels, and stories, an addition that comes with positives and negatives. On the plus side, Oculus developers will be able to continue to expand existing titles with new content with microtransaction-style monetization, rather than requiring the purchase of a “sequel.” But paid DLC could also reduce the number of free content-adding updates gamers have come to expect, depending on how developers implement it.

Oculus also suggests that the change can keep initial game download sizes down. Until now, Oculus developers had to add new content to the original game as free patches, expanding their storage requirements. DLC support enables either paid or free additions to take place separately — a feature that could be particularly useful with space-constrained standalone Go headsets.

The Oculus developer blog notes that the feature is available now “in beta form” for the Mobile Store, and recommends privately testing downloads before delivering them to the general public.