PayPal announced that it is buying European Square competitor iZettle last night, in a deal worth $2.2 billion. While it may raise some questions around the ambitions of European technology startups, given that iZettle had recently revealed its intentions to go public, it also revealed how eager PayPal is to boost its brick-and-mortar aspirations in Europe.

But where does the iZettle deal sit compared to PayPal’s previous acquisitions? It turns out that iZettle represents PayPal’s biggest acquisition by quite some distance.

Here’s a look at PayPal’s five previous biggest acquisitions that we have figures for. Some of these include deals technically completed by eBay as PayPal’s previous parent company.

1. Xoom (2015): $890 million

PayPal snapped up international money transfer service Xoom for $890 million back in 2015, PayPal’s final acquisition before it spun out from its parent company eBay. The San Francisco-based company continues to operate today as a standalone service within PayPal.

2. Braintree (2013): $800 million

Mobile and web payments processing company Braintree became part of PayPal’s business in 2013, with PayPal paying $800 million to close the deal. Braintree remains a key business unit for PayPal today, serving to facilitate payments for ecommerce companies around the world.

3. Paydiant (2015): $280 million

PayPal bought out mobile payments startup Paydiant for $280 million in 2015, and it continues to operate as a PayPal unit under its own brand today. Paydiant provides a range of services for merchants and banks, including a white-label platform for companies to build their own mobile wallets.

4. TIO Networks (2017): $238 million

PayPal snapped up Canada-based bill payments services company Tio Networks last summer for $238 million. However, all has not gone well — PayPal suspended Tio Networks’ operations late last year following a data breach and broader concerns over security vulnerabilities in its platform.

In March, PayPal announced it was winding down Tio Networks permanently.

5. Swift Financial (2017): $183 milion

PayPal acquired Delaware-based Swift Financial last year, with a view toward expanding its working capital program for small businesses that it had launched in 2013. Terms of the deal were not disclosed at first, but a SEC filing shortly after pegged the value of the deal at around $183 million.

PayPal has made 13 known acquisitions in its near 20-year history, and though we don’t have dollar values for each of them, we can be sure that iZettle represents its biggest acquisition by two-and-half times. That’s how much PayPal wants to infiltrate physical retail outlets in Europe.