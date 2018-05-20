You may have trouble getting games and services working on your Xbox One, PC, or other devices that rely on Xbox Live today. Microsoft has confirmed that core services are offline for many of its devices.

Xbox Live went offline earlier in the day on Sunday, May 20, and it has had intermittent issues ever since. This outage is prevent people from booting up most games on Xbox One devices — although video streaming through apps like Netflix continue to function. This is also keeping people from using games downloaded from the Windows Store. State of Decay 2, which is out in Early Access for anyone who bought the $50 version, is also caught up in Xbox Live’s connectivity errors.

Here’s a statement from the Xbox Live status page:

“Affected services [include] signing into Xbox Live, browsing the Xbox Games Store, buying downloadable items, paying for downloadable items with stored currency, adding additional stored currency, or viewing your balance,Downloading items that you have already purchased.” “We are aware that some members may be having problems finding previously-purchased content or purchasing new content. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we will be sure to provide you with frequent updates.”

The Microsoft is working to fix Xbox Live, and I’ll update this story when it is back up and running reliable.