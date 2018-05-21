Hoping to bring relief to overcrowded urban wireless networks, Qualcomm and Facebook today announced that they will work together to develop the social networking giant’s Terragraph Wi-Fi technology.

Facebook has agreed to use 60GHz technology from Qualcomm Technologies that harnesses unlicensed spectrum, and the pair will work with other partners — such as telecom operators and manufacturers — to ready the system for deployment. The goal is to get this fixed wireless solution ready for trials that would start in mid-2019.

“With Terragraph, our goal is to enable people living in urban areas to access high-quality connectivity that can help create new opportunities and strengthen communities,” said Yael Maguire, vice president of connectivity for Facebook, in a statement.

While the companies didn’t say where they would conduct initial trials, previous reports have pointed to San Jose.

Facebook originally unveiled the Wi-Fi effort back in 2016 as a way to create wireless services that could deliver faster and more reliable coverage through dense urban areas. The system will deploy large number of antennae to direct signals around concrete buildings, while also placing similar antennae inside buildings to bolster reception.