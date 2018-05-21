Company Closes Second Round of Funding for a Total of $33 Million

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 21, 2018–

Pavilion Data Systems, an industry leader in NVMe-oF storage technologies, today announced the industry’s first NVMe-oF storage array for rack-scale modern applications. Pavilion’s small, fast, simple and purpose-built platform provides the performance of direct-attached storage with the flexibility, manageability, and economics of shared storage for modern rack-scale applications.

Pavilion Data also announced its second round of funding, bringing the company’s total funding to $33 million. The company is welcoming two new investors: Korea Investment Partners and DAG Ventures. Existing investors Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Artiman Ventures and SK Telecom also participated in this round. The company will use the additional financing to expand its global customer base, increase its product offering, and accelerate sales and marketing efforts.

“In order to deliver continuously increasing customer expectations, we must identify and adopt transformative technologies that improve application performance while lowering costs,” said Keith Martin, director, Cloud Capacity Engineering at ServiceNow. “Pavilion Data’s high-density, low-latency NVMe-oF storage array is an innovative solution, and we are evaluating the potential performance, management and cost advantages that it represents to our current infrastructure.”

“Pavilion Data’s bold and innovative approach to solving globally pervasive rack-scale storage problems embodies the game-changing approach Korea Investment Partners (KIP) seeks out,” said Songwoo Lee, president and executive director of Korea Investment Partners. Lee continued, “KIP is excited for the opportunity to join Pavilion Data for its next exciting phase of growth, which will undoubtedly revolutionize rack-scale storage design.”

“DAG Ventures prides itself on collaborating with companies such as Pavilion Data that have proven technology, a growing customer base and are ready for scale,” said Greg Williams, managing director at DAG Ventures. “Pavilion’s numerous customer engagements with Fortune 500 technology leaders around the world are a validation of the value this technology brings to the enterprise.”

“The emerging rack-scale flash market where Pavilion Data plays is the fastest growing segment in the enterprise storage market today,” said Eric Burgener, research vice president of storage at IDC. “Rack-scale flash solutions deliver extremely low latency at scale, a need that applies to a number of different workloads. Over the next several years, the revenue growth in this market will benefit significantly from the increasing use IDC is seeing of real-time big data analytics and very high-performance databases in the enterprise.”

“Shared storage was first introduced in the early-nineties to solve critical scalability and manageability challenges of direct attached storage,” said Gurpreet Singh, CEO of Pavilion Data. “For modern, massively-parallel applications, the rationale for moving from DAS to shared storage is even more pronounced due to massive growth in data. Pavilion addresses the scalability issues of this application infrastructure by bringing the flexibility of shared storage to rack-scale deployments without compromising performance.”

About Pavilion Data Systems

Pavilion Data Systems empowers organizations to make better decisions, faster. Pavilion’s ultra-fast, rack-scale NVMe-over-Fabric Storage Array ingests, processes, stores and serves an order of magnitude more data for massively-parallel, modern applications. Pavilion’s solutions enable Internet and SaaS companies, cloud service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications at the speed of direct-attached storage, yet with the economics, reliability, manageability and data services of shared storage. To find out more, visit www.paviliondata.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/paviliondata.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005410/en/

Pavilion Data Systems

Brandon Graff, 408-417-0824

Head of Marketing

bg@paviliondata.com

or

Silicon Valley PR

Georgiana Comsa, 650-800-7084

georgiana@siliconvalleypr.com