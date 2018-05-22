Following a long tradition, Apple today confirmed that it will open its 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with a keynote event on June 4, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The keynote and conference will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Apple regularly uses WWDC as its opportunity to debut new updates to iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS operating systems, and the company is expected to show off the latest major releases of each during the keynote. Pre-event rumors have suggested that Apple has scaled back initially ambitious plans for iOS and macOS in favor of focusing more substantially on bug fixes and stability, though each operating system is likely to add at least a few tentpole features.

As WWDC is a developer-focused event, it will likely include updates on software initiatives such as the App Store, SDKs including SiriKit and ARKit augmented reality, and new iOS and macOS gaming technologies. Hardware updates are always a question mark for WWDC, but could include anything from accessories such as the long-awaited AirPower charging pad to low-end iPhones that were believed to have recently received Eurasian regulatory approval.

We’ll be covering the 2018 WWDC live as it happens and look forward to bringing you updates starting on June 4. The conference continues through June 8, including developer sessions.