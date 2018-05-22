The ESL is working with Alienware as its partner for all ESL One events. This Dell-owned gaming hardware brand will be the official computer and monitor partner for the independent esports group’s global circuit for 2018, with ESL One Birmingham kicking off the year-long partnership on May 24 to May 27.

Global esports revenues will grow 38 percent to $906 million in 2018 and further grow to $1.65 billion by 2021, according to a new annual report on esports by market researcher Newzoo. To get there, esports companies like ESL need to develop revenues from sponsors like Alienware. Epic Games said yesterday it will give $100 million in prizes for its first-year tournament for Fortnite.

All esports players at ESL events will be using the Alienware 25-inch monitor during competition, and the analyst desks will use the latest Alienware laptops. ESL and Alienware will also be operating community activations (where they get the community involved in social media promos) at each ESL One event, including The Alienware Presents: You vs. Pro, that will give fans a new way to participate at the event.

Image Credit: ESL

“We are always looking for authentic ways to integrate our partners into our event experiences, and, as important, to provide the very best technology for players and the best experience for fans,” said Paul Brewer, the senior vice president of brand partnerships at ESL, in a statement. “In this partnership with Dell, we do exactly that.”

As part of The Alienware Presents: You vs. Pro activation, five fans will be selected through an onsite social media contest to have the chance to play against a pro player. To enter, fans will submit a picture of themselves at the Alienware booth to ESL’s Twitter. Each of the selected individuals will then challenge the pro in a match, which will be played backstage and streamed live on Facebook. If the selected fan beats the “pro,” they will be awarded with both ESL and Alienware merchandise.

“Continuing our long-standing dedication to esports, we are excited to work with ESL to support their showcasters, analysts, and competitors with Alienware gaming systems and monitors,” said Bryan de Zayas, director of Dell Gaming, Alienware, and Esports, in a statement. “This partnership brings both gamers and viewers the world class experience they expect.”

Intel is also a sponsor of the ESL One events.