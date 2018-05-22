Epic is pairing up celebrities with Fortnite experts for its upcoming Celebrity Pro-Am event during the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles. The Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am begins 3:30 p.m. Pacific time on June 12, and it will feature 50 pros and 50 celebrities all fighting over a $3 million prize pool that goes to the team’s charity of choice.

You can watch the Pro-Am event live on Twitch and YouTube, or you can attend in person. If you are registered for an Epic account, you will get an email with a link to purchase tickets for $10 a piece. The ticket invites are going out in waves of 3,000 until they sell out.

If you’re wondering what kinds of pros and celebrities will show up to this event, Epic has revealed that it is teaming musician Marshmello with Twitch superstar Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. Other celebrities include NBA player Paul George and Comedian Joel McHale.

Image Credit: Epic Games

And I’m just realizing that other than McHale, I’m more familiar with the YouTube and Twitch streamers than the “celebrities.” What does this mean? Am I inversely out of touch? This is weird.

If you get tickets to the esports exhibition, Epic is promising an exclusive swag bag and free Fortnite-themed food. While this will kick off Epic’s Fortnite esports presence, the company is not dipping into its $100 million esports prize pool for this event.