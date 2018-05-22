The Prestige Beauty Retailer Expands its Diversity and Inclusion Efforts with New Social Impact Initiative beginning this June

Sephora is continuing its mission of inspiring fearlessness among clients with the introduction of “Bold Beauty for the Transgender Community,” a new, complimentary in-store class offering for individuals who identify as transgender or non-binary. The class is part of Sephora’s ‘Classes for Confidence’ program, which includes a series of beauty workshops geared toward inspiring confidence and fearlessness in individuals facing major life transitions. It is one of four programs that comprise Sephora Stands, the retailer’s social impact and sustainability initiative.

Beginning in June 2018, this 90-minute interactive class will enable clients of all gender expressions to discover techniques and skincare or makeup products that aid in the discovery of their own personal beauty style. Taught by Sephora store instructors, some of whom have their own personal gender journey, each class is designed to help participants feel beautiful and confident through a specialized class curriculum, featuring:

Personalized skincare advice tailored to their needs

Application techniques for creating smooth texture and color-correcting areas of concern

Complexion tips and assistance in finding their best shade of foundation, using Sephora’s Color iQ system, a one-of-a-kind technology that scans the surface of skin and assigns it a Color iQ number for scientifically-precise product recommendations

“Sephora Stands is dedicated to supporting diversity and inclusion in all of its social impact programming. We stand with all members of the LGBTQA community and are committed to providing these individuals with the tools they want to feel confident and beautiful every single day,” said Corrie Conrad, Head of Social Impact and Sustainability for Sephora. “At Sephora, we believe beauty is yours to define, and ours to celebrate. We are honored to be a beacon of support and a part of each beauty journey through our new class offering.”

“Bold Beauty for the Transgender Community” classes will be available throughout the country in participating stores, and all friends, families and allies are welcome to join. For those unable to attend a class, Sephora Stands’ YouTube channel will offer several how-to video tutorials, led by Transgender Sephora Beauty Advisors, to serve as additional resources for LGBTQA community members.

In addition, Sephora Stands has partnered with a number of national and local organizations that serve the transgender and non-binary community, through localized PRIDE parades and LGBTQA events, in addition to the launch of this new nationwide customized class content.

To date, the Classes for Confidence program has hosted 850+ classes, reached 8,500+ people and 78% of attendees reported an increase in their confidence following the class. Please visit SEPHORA STANDS or Sephora.com to learn more about Classes for Confidence and its various in-store class offerings.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in global prestige omni-retail, teaching and inspiring clients to play in a universe of beauty and wellness, while creating the world’s most loved beauty community. With an unbiased approach to experiential retail through its expertise, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, Sephora invites clients to play with 14,000 products from 200 carefully curated brands, enjoy personalized services at the Beauty Studio aided by digital innovations, and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 400 stores across the Americas, as well as 600 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through mobile apps, and access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program that offers unique rewards and experiences across three spending tiers. Let’s Beauty Together. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media.

