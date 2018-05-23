Having started a discounted iPhone battery replacement program at the end of December 2017, Apple is now offering $50 refunds to customers who paid earlier in the year to replace iPhone 6 or later devices’ batteries. The refund appears to be the latest step in shielding the company against class-action lawsuit damages relating to last year’s iPhone battery performance debacle.

Apple’s “iPhone out-of-warranty battery replacement credit” covers replacements at any Apple-authorized repair center from January 1 through December 28, 2017. While the $50 refund won’t fully cover the price of the iPhone battery replacement, it will make the cost identical or close to the price paid under the company’s current $29 battery replacement program.

Between now and July 27, most eligible customers will receive email instructions on how to obtain the $50 refund, which will be either a funds transfer or credit to the credit card originally used for payment. Users who haven’t heard from the company by August 1 can use this form to contact Apple for a credit, and may be asked to provide proof of service from the authorized repair facility.

The company says that it will not offer credits for iPhone battery replacements that were performed within the warranty. iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X batteries are covered; older iPhones and non-iPhone devices are not.