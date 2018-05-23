Electronic Arts and DICE are about to open the curtain that is hiding the shiny new entry in the Battlefield military shooter franchise. The game is due out later this year, but EA hasn’t provided many details beyond a name: Battlefield V.

Of course, if you want the info early, you can always check out my reporting. According to sources familiar with Battlefield V, it is a World War II game with a campaign that jumps from one character to another. It also has a cooperative mode with procedurally generated missions.

But to get the confirmation for yourself, you can tune in for the live reveal on YouTube at 4 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m. Pacific) time. You can watch it by click play (or Set Reminder) on the video below:

