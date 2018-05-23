Battlefield V will encourage multiplayer communication and engagement by grouping players into tight-knit squads. And it will offer some jumbo rewards — like Tiger tanks or V1 rockets — to squads that perform the best in multiplayer combat.

Game publisher EA and DICE unveiled today the highly anticipated Battlefield game coming in October for the PC and consoles. While it is returning to the World War II setting that Battlefield began with in 2002, DICE is revamping much of the game to make it more attractive to players who may have shooter fatigue.

Daniel Berlin, design director at Electronic Arts’ DICE studio in Sweden, said in a press briefing that EA wants to encourage player engagement by getting them to play in squads. The four-player squads will be more effective if they stay together and fight common foes. And to reward such behavior, DICE is creating squad rewards.

“You can acquire new and better tools,” Berlin said. “You can call in vehicles or powerful things.”

Image Credit: EA

Those items include German Tiger tanks, V1 rockets, British Churchill Crocodile flame-throwing tanks, heavy artillery barrages, smoke barrages, and supply drops. These are the types of rewards that, when you spring them in a multiplayer battle, can turn the tide of a match.

You can use the vehicles until they are destroyed and upgrade them over time. You can even put custom paint jobs and designs on them so that enemies can recognize who you are on the battlefield, Berlin said.

Besides squad rewards, individual soldiers will get rewards as well. Those include vehicles, weapons, dog tags and emblems, face paint, soldier skins, and weapon skins. For instance, you can get a “winter muzzlebrake” or a “winter grip” on a German MG-42 machine gun.