Co-host and GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti has returned from E3 judge’s week for another entry in the GamesBeat Decides podcast. He has brought with him tales of loud media presentations and Disney games.
While in Los Angeles to get briefed on a handful of games along with his GamesBeat colleagues Dean Takahashi and Stephanie Chan, Mike played Kingdom Hearts III, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and more. Now, he is ready to tell co-host Jeffrey Grubb (and the rest of the world) all about it.
In the second segment, Jeff and Mike break down this month’s NPD numbers before hopping into the news. Microsoft has a new accessibility controller, Epic is putting a lot of money into Fortnite esports, and Valve doesn’t like cartoon boobs … or maybe it does.
We’re in the weird-news period before E3, so buckle up for a wild one, won’t you? (Download link here.)
Here’s everything we talk about:
- Days Gone
- Dreams
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Black Ops 4
- God of War
- State of Decay 2
- April 2018 NPD
- Xbox Adaptive Controller
- STALKER 2 in 2021(?!)
- Valve cracks down on boob games and then backs off
- Epic puts $100 million into Fortnite esports
- Best Buy ends Gamers Club Unlocked
- Shenmue III delayed (lol)
- Vita physical game production ends
- Resident Evil 7 cloud edition for Switch
Until next time!