Co-host and GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti has returned from E3 judge’s week for another entry in the GamesBeat Decides podcast. He has brought with him tales of loud media presentations and Disney games.

While in Los Angeles to get briefed on a handful of games along with his GamesBeat colleagues Dean Takahashi and Stephanie Chan, Mike played Kingdom Hearts III, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and more. Now, he is ready to tell co-host Jeffrey Grubb (and the rest of the world) all about it.

In the second segment, Jeff and Mike break down this month’s NPD numbers before hopping into the news. Microsoft has a new accessibility controller, Epic is putting a lot of money into Fortnite esports, and Valve doesn’t like cartoon boobs … or maybe it does.

We’re in the weird-news period before E3, so buckle up for a wild one, won’t you? (Download link here.)

Here’s everything we talk about:

Days Gone

Dreams

Kingdom Hearts III

Black Ops 4

God of War

State of Decay 2

April 2018 NPD

Xbox Adaptive Controller

STALKER 2 in 2021(?!)

Valve cracks down on boob games and then backs off

Epic puts $100 million into Fortnite esports

Best Buy ends Gamers Club Unlocked

Shenmue III delayed (lol)

Vita physical game production ends

Resident Evil 7 cloud edition for Switch

Until next time!