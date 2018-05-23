Lionsgate has teamed up with Russian independent developer and publisher Apps Ministry to release Deploy & Destroy, a new real‐time multiplayer first‐person shooter on iOS and Android.

The game shows that one of Hollywood’s big companies continues to invest in mobile games, which amount to about half of the $137.9 billion global revenues in the game industry, according to market researcher Newzoo.

The multiverse premise of this free-to-play game lets players craft characters from some of the world’s biggest action franchises, beginning with Lionsgate’s library of movie content. The game showcases designs from fan‐favorite Lionsgate properties like Ash vs Evil Dead and The Divergent series, as well as original creations from the new Deploy & Destroy brand. Additional themes from other prominent series will arrive in the game in post‐release updates.

“Deploy & Destroy brings together some of our most beloved franchises for a fast‐paced and competitive action spectacle. We’re thrilled to partner with Apps Ministry to give fans and FPS players around the world a unique experience they’ve yet to see on mobile,” said Peter Levin, president of Interactive Ventures, Games & Digital Strategy at Lionsgate, in a statement.

Deploy & Destroy features two real‐time online multiplayer modes: eight‐player deathmatch and team deathmatch. Players can level up over time to unlock new and more powerful weapons and armor to unleash upon opponents.

“Lionsgate has given us the opportunity to create the kind of rich multiplayer action experience we’ve always wanted to play on mobile. Deploy & Destroy is designed from the ground up to look and handle great on handheld devices with full 3D environments and pick‐up‐and‐play touchscreen controls,” said Apps Ministry founder Vadim Shilov, in a statement. “Teaming up with a forward‐looking company with such a strong record of partnerships in video games has been a fantastic experience.”

Lionsgate’s games division has been active. Its recent projects include the release of the Reservoir Dogs Heist DLC for Starbreeze Studios’ hit title Payday 2, The Saw Chapter DLC for Starbreeze Studios and Behaviour Digital’s Dead by Daylight; Step Up: High Water content integrated into the popular coloring app Recolor, The Divergent Series featured in Ludia interactive role‐playing game What’s Your Story?, and the mobile hit Power Rangers: Legacy Wars. The latter has been downloaded 32 million times.

Lionsgate also participated in esports with the launch of The Overwatch League through its investment in the Los Angeles Valiant team, owned and operated by professional esports organization Immortals.