Hyper Universe, a side-scrolling action multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game by Nexon America, is expanding beyond PC gaming and debuting this summer on the Xbox One family of devices.

The launch shows continued third-party exclusive support for Microsoft’s Xbox product family, even as rivals Sony and Nintendo claim the majority of recent third-party deals and exclusives. Hyper Universe debuted its free-to-play 2D MOBA action on January 17 on the PC on Steam.

The title will debut on the Xbox One and Xbox One X consoles on August 7, and fans who preorder the $20 title can also get the special Ultimate Hypers Pac. Valued at over $120, the deal includes instant access to all 39 Hypers at launch and all future Hypers, as well as six Xbox-exclusive Hyper skins to show off on the battlefield. Players who pre-order the Ultimate Hypers Pack by August 6 will also receive Celine’s Aurora’s Arrow skin at launch.

Hyper Universe combines action-packed combat and team-based strategic gameplay.

“Bringing one of the most unique MOBA experiences on the market to the Xbox console represents a huge opportunity for us,” said Jungsoo Lee, president of Nexon America, in a statement. “The fast-paced action of MOBA video games forces players to think strategically, and we know console gamers will love it.”

Players can assemble teams from a diverse cast of 39 colorful Hypers, each with their own unique combat abilities and diverse range of skins and styles. It features 4-versus-4 multiplayer battles, one-versus-four online co-op versus AI, two playable maps, spectator mode, and custom matches.

The free-to-play MOBA will be viewable at the official Xbox Mixer stream during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on June 13. The game was created by indie studio CWave in Seoul, South Korea. The studio was founded by Eundo Chae in 2013. Hyper Universe is the developer’s debut title.