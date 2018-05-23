Workplace Leverages the Okta Identity Cloud to Simplify Integration to On-Premises Enterprise Infrastructure

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, and Workplace by Facebook today announced a partnership and product integration to give enterprises a simple, secure way to enable modern collaboration for their workers. Workplace by Facebook also joined as an inaugural partner of Okta’s Project Onramp – a new, industry-first program that allows IT admins to find, set up and provide their workers with access to apps and services via the Okta dashboard.

While more of the world’s largest companies are adopting cloud technologies, most enterprises are not completely replacing existing infrastructure with cloud solutions. In order to take advantage of new, innovative technologies such as Workplace by Facebook, enterprises need a simple way to bridge their core, often on-premises infrastructure without compromising security. Connecting to directory services, such as Active Directory, is at the heart of making sure people have access to the tools they need. Today, 95 percent of the Fortune 1000 use Active Directory to manage employee authentication and access permissions.

The Workplace and Okta integration makes the connection between Workplace and an on-prem directory like Active Directory seamless, automating the provisioning and deprovisioning of users in Workplace and enabling IT administrators to leverage existing processes in Active Directory to ensure the appropriate level of access for users. Users can leverage their existing credentials to access Workplace from any device or location and single sign-on from any browser. This makes it easy for both admins and workers to use one of this year’s fastest growing applications.

“Today, the pace of innovation is relentless. Organizations have to adapt, communicate and move quickly to survive and thrive. Having a best-of-breed strategy is no longer a choice; it’s a necessity. That’s why we’re focused on enabling organizations of all sizes to adopt any technology. Since Workplace by Facebook launched in 2015, a growing number of our customers have chosen it as a solution for collaboration,” said Frederic Kerrest, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder, Okta. “By providing our joint customers the ability to easily deploy Workplace to their entire organizations in tandem with the Okta Identity Cloud, we’re taking another step toward ushering in the secure future of work.”

“At Workplace, we’re committed to helping organizations evolve and communicate quickly and securely. Enterprise customers want to be able to provision and deprovision their users from a single source of truth, and Okta will enable our joint customers to simplify and secure the experience,” said Julien Codorniou, Vice President, Workplace by Facebook. “Together we offer a pre-integrated solution to customers so they can connect and collaborate in a secure and easy way, enabling them to drive their business forward.”

Delivering immediate customer value

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is one of the leaders in helping to save lives and rebuild futures of people forced to flee countries around the world. In order to deliver high-quality aid and quickly respond to emergencies, NRC’s 14,000 humanitarians need to collaborate across countries and time zones. With Okta and Workplace, NRC’s employees and volunteers can do so seamlessly and securely.

“Today, more than 65 million people are fleeing war and persecution. This is a record number, and not since World War Two have more people needed our help. The Norwegian Refugee Council assisted nearly 9 million people worldwide in 2017, and in order to continue delivering aid, our aid workers all over the world need to continuously communicate and collaborate. Workplace by Facebook enables us to do just that, from person to person, country to country, and crisis to crisis,” said Geir Olav Lisle, Deputy Secretary General / Director of Organisational Development Department, Norwegian Refugee Council. “By leveraging Okta and Workplace’s integration, we’ll help our humanitarians move more quickly – and securely – and ultimately do more good.”

Together, Okta and Workplace will deliver immediate customer value for organizations of all sizes, in every industry and region.

Availability

Today, customers can manually configure Okta and Workplace by Facebook. The automated integration will be available in the second half of this year. For more information, visit https://okta.com/partners/facebook.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to both secure and manage their extended enterprise, and transform their customers’ experiences. With over 5,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely adopt the technologies they need to fulfill their missions. Over 4,350 organizations, including 20th Century Fox, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to securely connect their people and technology.

