Wizard of Legend launched like a magic missile almost a week ago on May 15, and it has already sold more than 200,000 copies. Developer Contingent99 published the dungeon crawler on PC, but it teamed up with Humble Bundle to bring it to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Players can delve into Wizard of Legend’s creature-infested dungeons solo or with a friend in co-op mode. Rather than offering different classes to choose from, the game features many ways to customize the players’ wizard characters and the way they tackle enemies and bosses. It has over 100 types of spells and relics to unlock. Though these might change the gameplay style, one thing remains the same — Contingent99 wanted to keep the consistently quick pace of hack-‘n’-slash games, only replacing heavy-hitting melee weapons with magic.

Wizard of Legend is Contingent99’s debut, and the team raised nearly $73,000 through a Kickstarter campaign to make the game a reality. It has a number of free DLCs planned for the future, like a versus mode. It will also expand the map, which is comprised of procedurally generated paths and bespoke rooms, to add new areas for players to explore.

