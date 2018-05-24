Join Lyft’s Director of Voice of Customer and others to learn how AI-powered chat can secure customers’ hard-and-fast loyalty and boost your bottom line during this VB Live event.

Lyft gives roughly 10 million rides a week. And every single ride holds the potential to either delight and win long-term customer loyalty, or drive them off to another car service, says Jaime Gilliam-Swartz, Director, Voice of Customer, at Lyft.

Part of customer retention, she says, is “delivering exceptional customer experiences that prove themselves to be consistent and sustained over time.” And it also means delivering these experiences efficiently. Artificial intelligence is becoming both the method and the means to offer a truly customized, personalized experience.

“To do that, it’s important to have the full context, to understand who that customer is, to understand the last experiences they’ve had,” she says. “Customer experience is anything you do in the Lyft platform, and I need to understand it.”

That includes getting access to help, which she says should be as seamless and frictionless as possible, and AI is an important part of making that happen in a frictionless, seamless way for both sides of the Lyft ecosphere: the 1.4 million-strong driver pool, and the customers catching a ride.

“A lot of customers are saying, ‘If it is easy, if it is quick, for love of goodness, don’t make me go to an IVR, and don’t make me talk to somebody,'” she says. “We’ve seen an uptick in the adoption of our interactive help, and we work hard to make sure that the majority of people leave with a resolution in less than 30 seconds. That’s shown to be highly delightful, especially for passengers who are experiencing that right now.”

On the Lyft app, interactive help is a chat-like experience, which is powered by AI and machine learning-powered bots. AI is used to anticipate and predict what questions a customer might have, and then personalize the experience for the passenger as they work conversationally to solve the issue at hand.

And AI-powered interactive help is also important in a number of customer use cases. For example, the proactive trigger that switches when a passenger or driver submits a three-star rating or below. Trip info is sent immediately to a customer associate charged with understanding the issue and remedying it. Data includes the AI analysis, looking at things like length of ETA, arrival time, and travel information. AI also optimizes trip routes, so that any egregious deviations can be recognized.

One of the reasons chatbots have struggled at being adopted in the past is that they are binary, a decision tree with a specific set of questions, a specific set of answers, Gilliam-Swartz says.

“What AI adds into an interactive help experience is that ability to be more dynamic, to handle just a few more use cases, and to continue to learn and grow from those use cases it sees, so it can constantly solve more and more,” she says. “You need to continually invest in and improve what you’re trying to do, over and over. It’s not a one-day thing. You’re committing to a lifetime of iterations.”

