Reltio, a company that serves enterprises with data-powered insights and recommendations via a cloud-based platform, has raised $45 million in a series D round of funding led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), with participation from Sapphire Ventures, Crosslink Capital, and .406 Ventures.

Founded in 2011, Reltio’s “self-learning” platform takes company data from multiple sources, such as social media, internal transactions, and digital interactions, then combines these myriad datasets to create new applications and help firms garner a more holistic view across all of their data. Analyzing data from across the company’s sales and marketing teams can better predict where there may be new leads, for example, with Reltio suggesting recommended actions.

Reltio had previously raised $72 million, including a $40 million series C round last April, and with its latest cash injection plans to expedite its global growth and “accelerate innovation,” according to a company statement.

“Reltio’s platform is at the nexus of the technologies needed to enable companies to innovate with data,” said NEA general partner Chetan Puttagunta. “The combination of continuous enterprise data organization with measurable, actionable insight that can be refined and improved through self-learning is a capability that can benefit every business.”

The Redwood City, California-based company launched its first U.K. office in London earlier this month, after opening a new base in Bangalore, India last year.