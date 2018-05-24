Wargaming Seattle is shutting down, according to Gamasutra. This will impact around 150 jobs.

Wargaming Seattle was the former Gas Powered Games, which first debuted in 1998. Former developers at Cave Dog Entertainment founded the studio. The studio created PC classics like 2002’s action role-playing game Dungeon Siege and 2007’s real-time strategy game Supreme Commander. It also created the early MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) Demigod in 2009.

Wargaming acquired Gas Powered Games in 2013. This was after a failed Kickstarter campaign by Gas Powered for Wildman, an action RPG that was asking for $1.1 million. The campaign had received just over $500,000 when Gas Powered cancelled the Kickstarter.

Wargaming is responsible for the free-to-play World of Tanks, World of Warships, and World of Warplanes. Once acquired, Wargaming Seattle no longer worked on its own projects.

We’ve reached out to Wargaming for comment and will update this story if it responds.