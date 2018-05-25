Updated at 5:07 p.m. Pacific time on May 25: PSN is back up and running.

You may have trouble getting into Fortnite and other games on your PlayStation 4 because PlayStation Network is down as Memorial Day Weekend begins in the United States.

Gamers on social media are complaining about connectivity errors on the PSN service. This is preventing players from accessing online multiplayer services and other games that require a connection to a third-party server. You will also have trouble starting a party and connecting with friends in other ways through PSN at the moment.

Sony has confirmed the outage on its website.

“You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features,” reads the PSN status page. “Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

This may not affect everyone equally, so if you get logged on, try not to reboot your system or log off.