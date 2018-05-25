The zombie survival game State of Decay 2 has already reached over 1 million players on Xbox One and PC, Microsoft announced today.

But this does not mean 1 million games sold. This counts those who can access the game through Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. The $10 a month subscription gives people access to a library of select games, including State of Decay 2.

Those who bought the $50 Ultimate Edition of State of Decay 2 have had access to the game since May 18. The $30 Standard Edition released on May 22.

Even if the Xbox Game Pass inflates that number, that is still revenue for Microsoft. And the Xbox Games Pass is a feature that its competitors — Sony and Nintendo — don’t have counterparts for. Exclusives like State of Decay 2 can help drive subscription numbers.