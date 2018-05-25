VentureBeat has a job opening for an AI reporter with experience covering tech news via a wide variety of story types, including breaking news, analysis, and features. This is a full-time position.

We’re looking for a person in the Bay Area. You have to enjoy covering the business of technology, but more important is a critical eye, an ability to develop sources, and a knack for breaking news.

For this role, a demonstrable interest in AI is required, including machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, neural networks, and self-driving cars. A readiness to cover the major tech giants as well as the little guys is a plus.

As a VentureBeat reporter, you possess strong writing and analytical skills to help differentiate your coverage from the rest of the pack. You’re a journalist who is eager to go out and get the stories that other sites don’t have. This position in particular requires a bit of foresight and imagination since AI is pervasive and impacts not just a few parts of tech but society as a whole.

If you’re as excited as we are, please send a resume, desired compensation, and cover letter containing three links to your best clips to jobs@venturebeat.com. Please put “AI reporter” in the subject line.