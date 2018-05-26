Minecraft fans didn’t downloaded fewer pieces of content from the game’s Marketplace last month, but the top 10 lists for most downloaded and top grossing are both still excellent reminders of the variety and fun that players can find in that tore. The Minecraft Marketplace had 285,816 downloads in April, which is down from 321,317 in March and 372,509 in February.

Welcome! You’ve once again found yourself reading GamesBeat’s monthly analysis of the Minecraft Marketplace, which is the block-building phenomenon’s platform for extra content from the Minecraft team as well as external developers. If this is your first time here, you can see the results from past months right here. We do have some new names on the charts, but once again developers like PixelHeads are dominating.

But we can also see that teams that specialize in roleplay content like InPvP are also thriving with the No. 2 and No. 3 spot on the most-downloaded top 10. Maybe we’ll see developers chasing that trend, or maybe we’ll see some new fad breakthrough in May.

Let’s do the charts.

Here are the top 10 most downloaded pieces of content from the Minecraft Marketplace in April 2018:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Here’s the top 10 in list form:

City Life BrightStart Daycare Prison Escape Dinosaur Island K-Pop: Teenage Rebellion Wildlife: Savanna Oropia Summer Mini Games Festival Chroma Hills HD Steampunk Castle

And here’s the top-grossing list for April 2018:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

City Life Dinosaur Isalnd Wildlife: Savanna BrightStart Daycare Chroma Hills HD Prison Escape Relics of the Privateers Lapis Lagoon K-Pop: Teenage Rebelion PureBDcraft

The Marketplace is already growing, and we can see that new content always causes download numbers to pop from month-to-month. But as the Marketplace hits new platforms as Bedrock launches on devices (like Nintendo Switch on June 21), content creators will have a chance to hit entirely new audiences. That’s a big opportunity for a group of Marketplace devs that are already making a living doing what they are doing.