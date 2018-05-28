YouTube has no shortage of fan-made mashup trailers that combine two or more popular brands into one video, but every once in a while one of these will win me over because of how well they nail this premise. That’s exactly what YouTube creator Green Octopus has done with their remix of visuals from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege and the audio track from the trailer to Avengers: Infinity War.

What I like about this trailer is that it does a good job of syncing up the tactical-shooter action of Siege with what the Marvel characters are saying without getting too cute with literal translations of the exact dialogue. A good example is when Thanos says “it puts a smile on my face” while Bandit looks into the camera. Bandit’s face is covered so we can’t see the smile, but you can still get the sense of one from the crinkle in the corner of his eyes.

Watch if for yourself:

Rainbow Six: Siege is in the middle of its Year Three content season. Ubisoft is preparing to launch the Para Bellum event within the next few weeks, and it is testing the new characters and map on its beta server right now.